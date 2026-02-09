US Treasury’s Bessent Calls Japan’s Takaichi a ‘Great Ally’
13:16 JST, February 9, 2026
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as a great ally after her ruling coalition’s landslide election victory on Sunday, noting her endorsement by President Donald Trump.
“She is a great ally, great relationship with the president,” Bessent said in an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” program. “And when Japan is strong, the U.S. is strong in Asia.”
Top Articles in News Services
-
Prudential Life Expected to Face Inspection over Fraud
-
South Korea Prosecutor Seeks Death Penalty for Ex-President Yoon over Martial Law (Update)
-
Trump Names Former Federal Reserve Governor Warsh as the Next Fed Chair, Replacing Powell
-
Suzuki Overtakes Nissan as Japan’s Third‑Largest Automaker in 2025
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Alls from Record as Tech Shares Retreat; Topix Rises (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture