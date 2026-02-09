US Treasury’s Bessent Calls Japan’s Takaichi a ‘Great Ally’

Reuters file photo

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attends a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the Financial Stability Oversight Council’s annual report to Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 5, 2026.

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as a great ally after her ruling coalition’s landslide election victory on Sunday, noting her endorsement by President Donald Trump.

“She is a great ally, great relationship with the president,” Bessent said in an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” program. “And when Japan is strong, the U.S. is strong in Asia.”