Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

US Treasury’s Bessent Calls Japan’s Takaichi a ‘Great Ally’

Reuters file photo
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attends a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the Financial Stability Oversight Council’s annual report to Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 5, 2026.

Reuters

13:16 JST, February 9, 2026

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as a great ally after her ruling coalition’s landslide election victory on Sunday, noting her endorsement by President Donald Trump.

“She is a great ally, great relationship with the president,” Bessent said in an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” program. “And when Japan is strong, the U.S. is strong in Asia.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in News Services

JN ACCESS RANKING