Taiwan President Congratulates Japan’s Takaichi on Election Win

13:12 JST, February 9, 2026

TAIPEI, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Sunday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her election win, saying he looked forward to cooperation on facing regional challenges and promoting peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

“May your victory bring a more prosperous and secure future for Japan and its partners in the region,” Lai said on his X account.

