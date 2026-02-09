Taiwan President Congratulates Japan’s Takaichi on Election Win

Reuters

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te delivers a speech after inspecting reservists operating a Taiwan made Hummer 2 Drone during a training session at Loung Te Industrial Parks Service Center in Yilan, Taiwan December 2, 2025.

TAIPEI, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Sunday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her election win, saying he looked forward to cooperation on facing regional challenges and promoting peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

“May your victory bring a more prosperous and secure future for Japan and its partners in the region,” Lai said on his X account.