World’s Biggest Memory Interconnect Chip Supplier Montage Set to Pop on Hong Kong Debut

Bull statues stand in font of screens showing the Hang Seng stock index and stock prices outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2023.

12:45 JST, February 9, 2026

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Shares of China’s Montage Technology 6809.HK are set to open 57.2% higher on its Hong Kong trading debut on Monday, after the world’s biggest memory interconnect chip supplier raised HK$7.04 billion ($900 million) in a share sale.

Its shares are set to open at HK$168 each versus its offer price of HK$106.89.

