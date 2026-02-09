World’s Biggest Memory Interconnect Chip Supplier Montage Set to Pop on Hong Kong Debut

Reuters

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Shares of China’s Montage Technology 6809.HK are set to open 57.2% higher on its Hong Kong trading debut on Monday, after the world’s biggest memory interconnect chip supplier raised HK$7.04 billion ($900 million) in a share sale.

Its shares are set to open at HK$168 each versus its offer price of HK$106.89.