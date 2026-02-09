Trump Congratulates Japan’s Takaichi on Election Win
12:27 JST, February 9, 2026
Feb 8 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her coalition’s election win, wishing her “great success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda” in a social media post.
Takaichi, Japan’s first female leader, swept to a historic election win on Sunday, paving the way for promised tax cuts that have spooked financial markets and military spending aimed at countering China.
Trump on Sunday wrote that it was “my honor to endorse you.” He endorsed Takaichi on Friday.
“She is a highly respected and very popular leader,” Trump wrote. “Sanae’s bold and wise decision to call for an election paid off big time.”
