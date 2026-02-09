Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

Trump Congratulates Japan’s Takaichi on Election Win

Reuters
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reacts as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, during a visit to U.S. Navy’s Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, Japan, October 28, 2025.

Reuters

12:27 JST, February 9, 2026

Feb 8 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her coalition’s election win, wishing her “great success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda” in a social media post.

Takaichi, Japan’s first female leader, swept to a historic election win on Sunday, paving the way for promised tax cuts that have spooked financial markets and military spending aimed at countering China.

Trump on Sunday wrote that it was “my honor to endorse you.” He endorsed Takaichi on Friday.

“She is a highly respected and very popular leader,” Trump wrote. “Sanae’s bold and wise decision to call for an election paid off big time.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in News Services

JN ACCESS RANKING