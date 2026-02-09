Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Surpasses 56,000 for First Time after PM Takaichi’s Victory

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average surged to a record high on Monday, surpassing the 56,000 level for the first time in early trading after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s landslide victory in Sunday’s general election.

The Nikkei 225 Index .N225 rose 3.4% to 56,083.14, while the broader Topix .TOPX climbed 2.5% to 3,792.05.

The largest percentage gainers in the index were Aozora Bank 8304.T, up 2.7%, followed by Tokyo Gas 9531.T gaining 2.7% and JFE Holdings 5411.T, which was up 2.5%.