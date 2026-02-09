Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Surpasses 56,000 for First Time after PM Takaichi’s Victory

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reuters

10:05 JST, February 9, 2026

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average surged to a record high on Monday, surpassing the 56,000 level for the first time in early trading after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s landslide victory in Sunday’s general election.

The Nikkei 225 Index .N225 rose 3.4% to 56,083.14, while the broader Topix .TOPX climbed 2.5% to 3,792.05.

The largest percentage gainers in the index were Aozora Bank 8304.T, up 2.7%, followed by Tokyo Gas 9531.T gaining 2.7% and JFE Holdings 5411.T, which was up 2.5%.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in News Services

JN ACCESS RANKING