Japanese Drugmakers Slump after Trump Unveils Discount Drug Website
11:52 JST, February 6, 2026
TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) – Shares of Japanese pharmaceutical companies slumped in early Tokyo trading on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump’s website offering discounted prescription medicines went live.
Sumitomo Pharma 4506.T sank 4.5%, while Roche affiliate Chugai Pharmaceutical 4519.T lost 3.1%. Takeda Pharmaceutical 4502.T, Japan’s largest drugmaker, declined 1.5%.
Trump on Thursday unveiled TrumpRx.gov following deals struck with 16 of the largest global drugmakers for “most-favored nation” prices for Americans in exchange for exemptions from U.S. tariffs.
The drugmaker sector .IPHAM.T lost 1.6% to become the second-worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.
