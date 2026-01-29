Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slips Amid Drag from Strong Yen; Advantest Surges
12:23 JST, January 29, 2026
TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average edged lower on Thursday as a broadly stronger yen weighed on sentiment towards the exporter-heavy index, although a surge in heavily weighted Advantest limited the losses.
Nvidia NVDA.O supplier Advantest 6857.T vaulted 7.6%, boosting the Nikkei by about 458 index points, after the chip-testing equipment maker raised its annual profit forecast by 21%.
The Nikkei .N225 eased by about 30 points, or 0.1%, to 53,329.39. Of its 225 components, 154 fell versus 69 that rose, with two trading flat. The broader Topix .TOPX declined 0.3% to 3,523.24.
The yen JPY= pulled back a little overnight as traders paused for breath after three days of sharp gains, but yen buying resumed on Thursday. A stronger Japanese currency reduces offshore revenues.
A less dovish Federal Reserve on Wednesday also weighed on stock market sentiment, and investors were cautious about taking aggressive positions with the earnings season picking up speed in both Japan and the United States, including results from Apple AAPL.O later on Thursday.
“Japan’s stock market is seeing a temporary withdrawal of funds, including profit-taking selling, as investors take a wait-and-see attitude,” said Wataru Akiyama, a strategist at Nomura Securities.
“If strong outlooks emerge for AI-related sectors, the Nikkei could rise again, but we haven’t reached that point yet.”
Microsoft’s MSFT.O announcement on Wednesday of record spending on AI stoked investor worries about a delayed payoff for the broader industry’s massive AI investments.
Except Advantest, Japanese tech shares mostly sold off as a result. Tokyo Electron 8035.T dropped 4.7% and SoftBank Group 9984.T lost 2.7%.
Automakers as a group .ITEQP.T got a bit of respite, rising 1.4% to be the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups, but that followed a 6.7% plunge over the last three sessions.
Top Articles in News Services
-
Arctic Sees Unprecedented Heat as Climate Impacts Cascade
-
South Korea Prosecutor Seeks Death Penalty for Ex-President Yoon over Martial Law (Update)
-
At Least 7 Explosions and Low-Flying Aircraft Are Heard in Venezuela’s Caracas
-
Japan’s Nagasaki, Okinawa Make N.Y. Times’ 52 Places to Go in 2026
-
Italy Crafts Lab-grown Snacks with Fruit Residues, Plant Cells, 3D Printer
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year