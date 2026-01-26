Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slides on Stronger Yen Amid Intervention Threat
17:06 JST, January 26, 2026
TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average slumped on Monday as a stronger yen broadly weighed on the market, with currency intervention worries further deterring equity buyers.
The yen traded as strong as 153.815 per dollar, a more than three-month peak, after what looked like a precursor to intervention sent Japan’s currency spiking on Friday and catalyzed further advances over the rest of the day.
A source told Reuters that the New York Federal Reserve conducted so-called “rate checks” on the dollar-yen pair that day, potentially signaling both that intervention was close and that it could be a joint action between U.S. and Japanese authorities.
A stronger yen reduces the value of offshore revenue for Japan’s many heavyweight exporters.
The Nikkei closed down 1.8% at 52,885.25, with 193 of its 225 components under water, while 31 rose and one ended flat.
The broader Topix dropped 2.1% to 3,552.49.
“The risk of intervention remains, and the outlook is unclear,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.
“For both currencies and stocks, it’s hard for traders to take positions in this environment.”
An index of automotive shares tumbled 3.6%, the most among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups.
Toyota Motor slid 4.1% and Honda slumped 4.4%.
The biggest weight on the Nikkei was AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group, which plunged 4.9%, shaving 164 points from the index.
At the opposite end, furniture retailer Nitori, which benefits from a stronger yen because it imports much of what it sells, jumped 4.8%.
Top Articles in News Services
-
Arctic Sees Unprecedented Heat as Climate Impacts Cascade
-
South Korea Prosecutor Seeks Death Penalty for Ex-President Yoon over Martial Law (Update)
-
At Least 7 Explosions and Low-Flying Aircraft Are Heard in Venezuela’s Caracas
-
Japan’s Nagasaki, Okinawa Make N.Y. Times’ 52 Places to Go in 2026
-
Italy Crafts Lab-grown Snacks with Fruit Residues, Plant Cells, 3D Printer
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line