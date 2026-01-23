BOJ Keeps Rates Steady, Raises Growth and Inflation Forecasts
12:20 JST, January 23, 2026
TOKYO (Reuters) — The Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady on Friday and raised its economic and inflation forecasts, signaling its readiness to continue hiking still-low borrowing costs.
As widely expected, the central bank maintained short-term interest rates at 0.75% by an 8-1 vote.
BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a news conference to explain the decision at 3:30 p.m.
