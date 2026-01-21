Nvidia CEO Huang Plans to Visit China as He Seeks to Reopen Market, Bloomberg Reports
12:21 JST, January 21, 2026
Jan 20 (Reuters) – Nvidia NVDA.O CEO Jensen Huang plans to travel to China in late January as he seeks to reopen a critical market for the company’s artificial intelligence chips, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Huang is expected to attend company events ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays in February, and may also visit Beijing, according to the report.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Nvidia declined to comment.
It is unclear whether Huang will meet senior Chinese officials, and his plans could still change depending on whether prospective meetings are confirmed, the report said.
This comes after last week, the Trump administration formally approved sales of Nvidia’s second-most powerful H200 artificial intelligence chips to China, a move expected to pave the way for shipments despite concerns from China hawks in Washington.
However, Chinese customs authorities said a day later, on January 14, that the H200 chips were not permitted to enter the country, Reuters reported.
