Syria to Begin Development Plans for Oil and Gas Fields in Coordination with Companies Holding Field Rights
11:41 JST, January 19, 2026
Jan 18 (Reuters) – A senior Syrian government official said a team from the energy ministry was already on the ground to assess the state of major oil fields and the Conoco gas field in Deir al-Zor, although there were no immediate results available yet.
The official said Syria’s government would begin drafting development plans for those fields in coordination with energy firms who already have rights to those fields, including some who declared force majeure when Syria’s conflict erupted in 2011.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Princess Kako Marks 31st Birthday, Contributed to Key Events This Year
-
Arctic Sees Unprecedented Heat as Climate Impacts Cascade
-
Brigitte Bardot, 1960s Sultry sex Symbol Turned Militant Animal Rights Activist Dies at 91
-
South Korea Prosecutor Seeks Death Penalty for Ex-President Yoon over Martial Law (Update)
-
At Least 7 Explosions and Low-Flying Aircraft Are Heard in Venezuela’s Caracas
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
Major Japan Firms’ Average Winter Bonus Tops ¥1 Mil.
-
Tokyo Zoo Wolf Believed to Have Used Vegetation Growing on Wall to Climb, Escape; Animal Living Happily after Recapture
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard