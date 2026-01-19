Syria to Begin Development Plans for Oil and Gas Fields in Coordination with Companies Holding Field Rights

Reuters

Oil tankers are parked along a road, as Kurdish-led authorities in northeast Syria have begun providing oil from local fields they manage to the central government in Damascus, Syrian oil ministry spokesman Ahmed Suleiman told Reuters, in Qamishli, Syria February 23, 2025.

Jan 18 (Reuters) – A senior Syrian government official said a team from the energy ministry was already on the ground to assess the state of major oil fields and the Conoco gas field in Deir al-Zor, although there were no immediate results available yet.

The official said Syria’s government would begin drafting development plans for those fields in coordination with energy firms who already have rights to those fields, including some who declared force majeure when Syria’s conflict erupted in 2011.