South Korea Prosecutor Seeks Death Penalty for Ex-President Yoon over Martial Law (Update)

Reuters

A woman holds a sign bearing South Korean national flag with a portrait of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, as they wait for his arrival for the final arguments in his insurrection trial, at a court in Seoul on January 13

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s special prosecutor on Tuesday requested the death penalty for former president Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of insurrection over his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.

Yoon is accused of masterminding an insurrection. The crime has a tough punishment in South Korean law, extending up to the death penalty if found guilty, although South Korea has not carried out a death sentence in decades.

In closing arguments at the Seoul Central District Court, a prosecutor said investigators confirmed the existence of a scheme allegedly directed by Yoon and his former defence minister, Kim Yong-hyun, dating back to October 2023 designed to keep Yoon in power.

Yoon, 65, has denied the charges. He has argued it was within his powers as president to declare martial law and that the action was aimed at sounding the alarm over opposition parties’ obstruction of government.

The Seoul Central District Court is expected to rule on the case in February.