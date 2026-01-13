Trump Administration Has Revoked over 100,000 Visas, State Department Says

Reuters file photo

A general view of a U.S. State Department sign outside the U.S. State Department building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 11, 2025.

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department said on Monday it has revoked more than 100,000 visas since President Donald Trump took office last year, setting what it said was a new record as his administration pursues its hardline immigration policy.

The extent of the revocations reflects the broad immigration crackdown initiated when Trump returned to the White House last year, deporting an unprecedented number of migrants including some who held valid visas. The administration has also adopted a stricter policy on granting visas, with tightened social media vetting and expanded screening.

“The State Department has now revoked over 100,000 visas, including some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialized visas for individuals who had encounters with U.S. law enforcement for criminal activity. We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe,” the department said in a post on X.

The four leading causes for revocations were overstays, driving under the influence, assault and theft, State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said. The revocations marked a 150% increase from 2024, he added.

The State Department has also launched a Continuous Vetting Center aimed at ensuring “all foreign nationals on American soil comply with our laws — and that the visas of those who pose a threat to American citizens are swiftly revoked,” Pigott said.

In November, the State Department said it had revoked around 80,000 non-immigrant visas since Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025, for offenses ranging from driving under the influence to assault and theft.

Directives from the State Department this year have ordered U.S. diplomats abroad to be vigilant against any applicants whom Washington may see as hostile to the U.S. and who have a history of political activism.

Trump administration officials have said that student visa holders and lawful permanent residents with “green cards” are subject to deportation over their support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza, calling their actions a threat to U.S. foreign policy and accusing them of being pro-Hamas.