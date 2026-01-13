Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits All-Time High as Markets Track Wall Street Rally
10:52 JST, January 13, 2026
TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average surged to a record high on Tuesday, playing catch-up with Wall Street’s recent two-day rally after a public holiday in the Asian nation.
Investor sentiment was further lifted by a sharply weaker yen than when Tokyo last closed on Friday, as a softer currency increases the value of overseas earnings for Japan’s export-heavy corporations.
Japanese investors, like global peers, mostly appeared unfazed by the U.S. Justice Department’s criminal investigation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The Nikkei .N225 jumped 3.6% to a record 53,814.79 within the first 10 minutes of trade.
The broader Topix .TOPX rose as much as 2.4% to as high as 3,599.31, also a record peak.
Overnight, the Dow and S&P 500 both climbed to all-time peaks, with tech shares among the outperformers.
Standouts in early trading in the Nikkei included Toyota Motor 7203.T, which advanced 5%, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T, with a nearly 6% jump.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Brigitte Bardot, 1960s Sultry sex Symbol Turned Militant Animal Rights Activist Dies at 91
-
At Least 7 Explosions and Low-Flying Aircraft Are Heard in Venezuela’s Caracas
-
3 Killed in Taiwan Knife Attack, with the Suspect Later Falling to His Death from a Department Store (Update1)
-
Southeastern Taiwan Shaken by Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake, No Immediate Reports of Damage
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slumps as AI Stocks Tumble Ahead of US Jobs Data (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
Core Inflation in Tokyo Slows in December but Stays above BOJ Target
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained