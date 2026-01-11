Iran Warns Washington It Will Retaliate against Any Attack
16:03 JST, January 11, 2026
DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) – Iran warned President Donald Trump on Sunday that any U.S. attack would lead to Tehran striking back against Israel and regional U.S. military bases as “legitimate targets”, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf told parliament.
Israel is on high alert for the possibility of a U.S. intervention to support a nationwide protest movement in Iran, sources said.
