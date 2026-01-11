North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong Urges South Korea to Investigate Drone Incidents
11:53 JST, January 11, 2026
SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) – North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, urged South Korea to investigate recent drone incidents for detailed explanations, in a statement carried by state media KCNA on Sunday.
Kim said she personally appreciates Seoul for making a wise decision to announce its official stance that it has no intention of provocation, warning that any provocations will result in terrible situations.
Drones were flown from South Korea into North Korea earlier this month, after another intrusion in September, North Korea’s military said on Saturday, which was soon followed by South Korea’s response that they were not operated by the military.
South Korea also said there would be a thorough investigation of a civilian possibly having operated the drones, making clear its stance of having no intention of provocation.
“Clear is just the fact that the drone from the ROK violated the airspace of our country,” Kim said. ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea’s official name.
“No matter who is the perpetrator and whether it is a deed by any civilian organization or individual, the authorities responsible for national security can never evade their responsibility for it,” she said.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Brigitte Bardot, 1960s Sultry sex Symbol Turned Militant Animal Rights Activist Dies at 91
-
At Least 7 Explosions and Low-Flying Aircraft Are Heard in Venezuela’s Caracas
-
3 Killed in Taiwan Knife Attack, with the Suspect Later Falling to His Death from a Department Store (Update1)
-
Southeastern Taiwan Shaken by Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake, No Immediate Reports of Damage
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slumps as AI Stocks Tumble Ahead of US Jobs Data (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account
-
Japan Govt Adopts Measures to Curb Mega Solar Power Plant Projects Amid Environmental Concerns
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda: Highly Likely Mechanism for Rising Wages, Prices Will Be Maintained
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies