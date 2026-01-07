Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters
#Earthquake

Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Strikes near Baculin, Philippines, USGS Says

Reuters

12:36 JST, January 7, 2026

Jan 7 (Reuters) – A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck 68 km (42 miles) east of Baculin in the Philippines, at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Philippine seismology agency Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks were expected from the offshore tremor.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake.

“It was not that strong, but people rushed outside,” said Joey Monato, the local police chief of the southern town of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur province.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Earthquake

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING