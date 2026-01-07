Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Strikes near Baculin, Philippines, USGS Says
12:36 JST, January 7, 2026
Jan 7 (Reuters) – A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck 68 km (42 miles) east of Baculin in the Philippines, at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
Philippine seismology agency Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks were expected from the offshore tremor.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake.
“It was not that strong, but people rushed outside,” said Joey Monato, the local police chief of the southern town of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur province.
