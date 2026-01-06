Ousted Maduro Pleads Not Guilty to US Narcotics Charges

Reuters

Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are escorted, as they heads towards the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan for an initial appearance to face U.S. federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and others, at Downtown Manhattan Heliport, in New York City, U.S., January 5, 2026.

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) – Toppled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty on Monday to narcotics charges after President Donald Trump’s stunning capture of him rattled world leaders and left officials in Caracas scrambling to regroup.

“I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country,” Maduro, 63, said through an interpreter, before being cut off by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan federal court.

Maduro’s wife Cilia Flores also pleaded not guilty. The next court date was set for March 17.

Dozens of protesters, both pro- and anti-Maduro, gathered outside the courthouse before the half-hour hearing.

Hours later in Caracas, Maduro’s vice president Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president with words of support for Maduro but no indication she would fight the U.S. move.

“I come with pain in my heart over the kidnapping of two heroes who are being held hostage,” she said, pledging to move Venezuela forward in “these terrible times.”

ACCUSATIONS OF COCAINE-TRAFFICKING

Maduro is accused of overseeing a cocaine-trafficking network that partnered with violent groups including Mexico’s Sinaloa and Zetas cartels, Colombian FARC rebels and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang.

He faces four criminal counts: narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

Maduro has long denied the allegations, saying they were a mask for imperialist designs on Venezuela’s rich oil reserves.

Trump has made no secret of wanting to share in Venezuela’s oil riches. U.S. oil companies’ shares jumped on Monday, fueled by the prospect of access to those vast reserves.

While world leaders and U.S. politicians grappled with the extraordinary seizure of a head of state, an emergency order in Venezuela, published in full on Monday, ordered police to search and capture anyone who supported Saturday’s U.S. attack.

At the United Nations, the Security Council debated the implications of the raid, which was condemned by Russia, China and leftist allies of Venezuela.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres raised concerns about instability in Venezuela and the legality of Trump’s strike, the most dramatic U.S. intervention in Latin America since the 1989 Panama invasion. U.S. Special Forces swooped into Caracas by helicopter on Saturday, shattered his security cordon and dragged him from the threshold of a safe room.

MADURO, WIFE APPEAR, PLEAD NOT GUILTY

On Monday morning, Maduro – his hands zip-tied – and his wife were escorted by armed guards in tactical gear from a Brooklyn detention center to a helicopter bound for the Manhattan federal court.

The judge began the hearing at 12:02 p.m. (1702 GMT) by summarizing the charges in the indictment. Shackled at the ankles and wearing orange and beige prison garb, Maduro listened on headphones through an interpreter.

Hellerstein asked Maduro to stand and confirm his identity. He replied in Spanish.

The judge told the couple of their right to inform the Venezuelan consulate of their arrests.

Prosecutors say Maduro has been involved in drug trafficking from the time he began serving in Venezuela’s National Assembly in 2000 to his tenure as foreign minister and subsequent 2013 election as the late president Hugo Chavez’s successor.

MADURO LAWYER PREDICTS LEGAL FIGHT OVER ‘MILITARY ABDUCTION’

Maduro lawyer Barry Pollack said he anticipated voluminous and complex litigation over what he called his client’s “military abduction.” He said Maduro was not requesting his release but may later.

Flores’s lawyer, Mark Donnelly, said she sustained significant injuries including severe bruising on her ribs and asked that she be provided X-rays and a physical evaluation.

Federal prosecutors in New York first indicted Maduro in 2020 as part of a long-running narcotics trafficking case against current and former Venezuelan officials and Colombian guerrillas. An updated indictment made public on Saturday added some new details and co-defendants, including Cilia Flores.

The U.S. has considered Maduro an illegitimate dictator since he declared victory in a 2018 election marred by allegations of massive irregularities.

Experts in international law have questioned the legality of the raid, with some condemning Trump’s actions as a repudiation of a rules-based international order.

TRUMP ASSERTS OIL ASPIRATIONS

In Caracas, senior officials from Maduro’s 13-year-old government remain in charge of the South American oil producer of 30 million people, alternating between spitting defiance and possible cooperation with the Trump administration.

American oil companies will return to Venezuela and rebuild the sector’s infrastructure, Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday.

“We’re taking back what they stole,” Trump said. “We’re in charge.”

However, four oil industry executives said the Trump administration did not consult major U.S. companies Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), ConocoPhillips (COP.N) or Chevron Corp (CVX.N), before or after U.S. forces seized Maduro.

U.S. oil executives were expected to meet Trump administration officials on the Venezuela plan, an oil industry source said on Monday.

Venezuela has the world’s largest reserves – about 303 billion barrels – but the sector has long been in decline from mismanagement, under-investment and U.S. sanctions, averaging 1.1 million bpd output last year, a third of its 1970s heyday.

Trump has threatened another strike if Venezuela does not cooperate with opening its oil industry and stopping drugs.

Just how the U.S. would work with a post-Maduro government, full of sworn ideological enemies, is unclear. Trump appears to have sidelined for now the Venezuelan opposition, where many anti-Maduro activists had assumed this would be their moment.

Rodriguez’s brother, Jorge Rodriguez, was reappointed president of the overwhelmingly pro-Maduro National Assembly on Monday. He pledged “to use all procedures, forums and spaces” to bring Maduro back.

CONSTERNATION GLOBALLY, POLITICAL STORM DOMESTICALLY

Washington’s allies, most of whom did not recognize Maduro as president due to vote-rigging allegations, have been more muted, stressing the need for dialog and adherence to law.

Trump’s raid has created a political storm in the U.S., with opposition Democrats saying they were misled. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was due to brief top lawmakers later on Monday.

One in three Americans approve of the strike on Venezuela that toppled the country’s president and 72% worry the U.S. will become too involved in the South American country, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that concluded on Monday.

While a handful of conservative figures have criticized the Venezuela operation as a betrayal of Trump’s “America First” pledge to avoid foreign entanglements, most supporters have largely praised it as a swift, painless win.