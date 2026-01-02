North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Makes Public Visit to State Mausoleum
10:48 JST, January 2, 2026
SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter, Ju Ae, who is likely being prepared as his successor, accompanied her parents on her first public visit to the Kumsusan mausoleum to pay respects to former leaders, state media photos published on Friday showed.
Ju Ae has been making increasingly prominent appearances in state media over the past three years, fuelling speculation by analysts and South Korea’s intelligence agency that she may be in line to be the country’s fourth-generation leader.
Kim was also accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and senior officials on the visit on January 1, with Ju Ae between her parents in the main hall of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, state news agency KCNA photographs showed.
Kim Ju Ae, who is believed to have been born in the early 2010s, attended this year’s New Year celebrations, according to state media on Thursday. In September, she travelled to Beijing with her father on her first public overseas outing.
Kim visits Kumsusan to honour his grandfather and state founder, Kim Il Sung, and father Kim Jong Il on key dates and anniversaries in a gesture affirming the dynastic heritage of the nuclear-armed country.
North Korea has never confirmed Ju Ae’s age.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Buoyed by Stable Yen; SoftBank’s Slide Caps Gains (UPDATE 1)
-
Brigitte Bardot, 1960s Sultry sex Symbol Turned Militant Animal Rights Activist Dies at 91
-
3 Killed in Taiwan Knife Attack, with the Suspect Later Falling to His Death from a Department Store (Update1)
-
Japan Wary of Potential G-7 Summit Invite to China
-
Southeastern Taiwan Shaken by Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake, No Immediate Reports of Damage
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
As Chinese Tourists Shun Japan, Hotels and Stores Suffer
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Economic Security Panels Debate Supply Chains, Rare Earths; Participants Emphasize Importance of Cooperation Among Allies
-
Tokyo Ranks 2nd in Global Power City Index, Highest-Ever Position; Surpasses New York for the 1st Time