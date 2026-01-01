Train Collides with Car at Crossing on JR Utsunomiya Line, Partially Derails; Service Being Suspended Between Tokyo, Utsunomiya Stations
17:30 JST, January 1, 2026
A local train bound for Koga from Hiratsuka collided with a car at a level crossing on the JR Utsunomiya Line in Shiraoka, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday. The car was severely damaged, and part of the train’s cars derailed. According to local police, a person was trapped inside the car, and rescue operations were underway.
According to East Japan Railway Co. (JR East), as of 3:30 p.m. on the day, service on the Utsunomiya Line was suspended in both directions between Tokyo and Utsunomiya Stations due to the accident.
