Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

Ukrainian Capital Kyiv under Massive Russian Attack, Officials Say

Reuters

11:04 JST, December 27, 2025

Dec 27 (Reuters) – The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under a massive Russian attack early on Saturday, with explosions sounding in the city, air defences in operation and the Ukrainian military saying missiles were being deployed.

The Russian action took place two days before a meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he is due to hold in the United States with President Donald Trump to work out details of an accord for settling the nearly four-year-old war pitting Russia against Ukraine.

Reuters eyewitnesses said air defences were in action in the city and unofficial Telegram channels reported explosions.

A military Telegram channel said cruise and ballistic missiles were being deployed in the city.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING