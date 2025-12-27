Ukrainian Capital Kyiv under Massive Russian Attack, Officials Say
11:04 JST, December 27, 2025
Dec 27 (Reuters) – The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under a massive Russian attack early on Saturday, with explosions sounding in the city, air defences in operation and the Ukrainian military saying missiles were being deployed.
The Russian action took place two days before a meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he is due to hold in the United States with President Donald Trump to work out details of an accord for settling the nearly four-year-old war pitting Russia against Ukraine.
Reuters eyewitnesses said air defences were in action in the city and unofficial Telegram channels reported explosions.
A military Telegram channel said cruise and ballistic missiles were being deployed in the city.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
American Playwright Jeremy O. Harris Arrested in Japan on Alleged Drug Smuggling
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average as JGB Yields, Yen Rise on Rate-Hike Bets
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Licks Wounds after Selloff Sparked by BOJ Hike Bets (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Buoyed by Stable Yen; SoftBank’s Slide Caps Gains (UPDATE 1)
-
Japanese Bond Yields Zoom, Stocks Slide as Rate Hike Looms
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans