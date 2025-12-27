Myanmar to Hold Third Phase of Election Voting on January 25, State Media Reports
10:56 JST, December 27, 2025
Dec 26 (Reuters) – Myanmar will hold a third phase of voting for its general election on January 25, according to an announcement on state media on Friday, outlining a poll plan that comes amid a raging civil war in the Southeast Asian nation.
The first two phases of voting are set to take place on December 28 and January 11, covering a total of 202 townships out of a total of 330.
The third phase will be held in 63 townships, the ruling junta said in an announcement by the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.
Dates for the counting of votes and the announcement of election results have not yet been declared.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has previously acknowledged that the election will not be held nationwide, with the military continuing to fight an armed resistance that has strengthened since a 2021 coup.
Analysts say the military’s shift from the battlefield to the ballot box, aimed at establishing a stable administration, faces long odds, although the junta insists the exercise has popular support.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
American Playwright Jeremy O. Harris Arrested in Japan on Alleged Drug Smuggling
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average as JGB Yields, Yen Rise on Rate-Hike Bets
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Licks Wounds after Selloff Sparked by BOJ Hike Bets (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Buoyed by Stable Yen; SoftBank’s Slide Caps Gains (UPDATE 1)
-
Japanese Bond Yields Zoom, Stocks Slide as Rate Hike Looms
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans