Southeastern Taiwan Shaken by Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake, No Immediate Reports of Damage
19:29 JST, December 24, 2025
TAIPEI— An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck Taiwan’s southeastern coastal county of Taitung on Wednesday, the island’s weather administration said, although there were no immediate reports of damage.
The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 11.9 km (7.39 miles), the administration said.
There was not immediate report of damage across Taiwan, the National Fire Agency said.
Taiwan chipmaker TSMC said the quake did not reach the required level for evacuation of factories across the island, which lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Alexander Smith)
