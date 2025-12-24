Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters
#Earthquake

Southeastern Taiwan Shaken by Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake, No Immediate Reports of Damage


Reuters

19:29 JST, December 24, 2025

TAIPEI— An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck Taiwan’s southeastern coastal county of Taitung on Wednesday, the island’s weather administration said, although there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a ‌depth of 11.9 km (7.39 miles), the ⁠administration ‌said.

There was not immediate report of damage across Taiwan, the National Fire Agency said.

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC said the quake did not reach the required level for evacuation of factories across the island, which lies near the junction of ⁠two ‌tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than ‍100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in ‍2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more ⁠than 2,000 people in 1999. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Alexander Smith)

You may also like to read

Death Toll Rises to 10 in Taiwan Earthquake; Rescue Efforts Continue for People Stranded at Taroko Gorge
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Earthquake

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING