Explosions Heard in Southern Moscow at Site of General’s Killing, Russia’s Telegram Channels Say
12:09 JST, December 24, 2025
Dec 24 (Reuters) – Several explosions were heard in southern Moscow on Wednesday at the site where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was killed by a car bomb on Monday, Baza and SHOT Telegram channels reported.
According to witnesses, a car detonated, Baza and SHOT, which have sources in Russia’s law enforcement agencies, reported.
At least two people were seriously injured in the explosions which took place near a police station, SHOT, Baza and other unofficial Russian Telegram news channels reported.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no official confirmation from Russian authorities about the incident.
Sarvarov was killed on Monday when a bomb exploded under his Kia Sorento as he left a parking space in southern Moscow, Russian investigators said, adding they were looking at possible involvement by Ukrainian special services.
A string of Russian military figures and prominent backers of the war in Ukraine have been killed since the conflict began, some in car bombings, and Ukrainian military intelligence has said it was behind a number of attacks.
