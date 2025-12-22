Russian General Killed in Moscow Car Bomb, Investigators Say

Handout via REUTERS

An investigator works at the scene where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Russian General Staff’s army operational training directorate, was reportedly killed in a car bomb in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2025, in this still image taken from video.

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) – A Russian general was killed by a car bomb in southern Moscow on Monday, Russian investigators said, adding that they suspected Ukrainian special services could have been behind the attack.

The bomb exploded under the Kia Sorento driven by Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Russian General Staff’s army operational training directorate, as he left a parking space at 06:55 Moscow time (0355 GMT).

Russia’s State Investigative Committee said that Sarvarov died as a result of his injuries.

The investigators published a video showing the wrecked car, with blood visible on the driver’s seat.

The committee said that one of the versions being investigated is that the bomb was planted by Ukrainian special services. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.