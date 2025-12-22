Trump Names Louisiana Governor Landry as Greenland Special Envoy

Reuters

Governor of Louisiana Jeff Landry walks, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 24, 2025.

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is appointing Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland.

“Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country’s Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The White House and the Greenland Prime Minister’s Office did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Landry, who took office as Louisiana governor in January 2024, thanked Trump on X, saying: “It’s an honor to serve … in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S. This in no way affects my position as Governor of Louisiana!”

Trump has said several times over the years that Greenland, a Danish territory that largely governs itself, should become part of the United States, citing security reasons and an interest in the island’s mineral resources. Landry praised the idea earlier this year.

“President Donald J. Trump is absolutely right!” Landry wrote in a January 9 post on X. “We need to ensure that Greenland joins the United States. GREAT for them, GREAT for us! Let’s get it done!”

Greenland and Denmark have consistently rejected the notion.

Although the United States and Greenland this month pledged to show “mutual respect,” Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said that U.S. comments about Greenland had created uncertainty among locals and she stressed the need to speak openly with the United States.

“Our country and the United States have cooperated for 80 years based on common interests. There is a need to restore trust so we can continue good cooperation,” local daily Sermitsiaq quoted Motzfeldt as saying on December 8.