Remaining 130 Abducted Nigerian Students Have Been Released, President’s Spokesman Says
12:54 JST, December 22, 2025
YENAGOA, Nigeria, Dec 21 (Reuters) – The remaining 130 Nigerian schoolchildren abducted in November from a Catholic school in Niger state have been released, President Bola Tinubu’s spokespersonsaid on Sunday, following one of the country’s biggest mass kidnappings of recent years.
“The remaining 130 schoolchildren abducted by terrorists…have now been released. They are expected to arrive in Minna on Monday and rejoin their parents for the Christmas celebration,” Bayo Onanuga said in a post on X.
“The freedom of the schoolchildren followed a military-intelligence driven operation.”
The students are among more than 300 pupils and 12 staff seizedby gunmen from St Mary’s Catholic boarding school in Papiri village in the early hours of November 21.
Fifty of the children managed to escape at the time, the Christian Association of Nigeria has previously said, while Nigeria’s government said on December 8 that it had managed to rescue 100 of those abducted.
Onanuga said the total of freed students is now 230.
The abduction caused outrage over worsening insecurity in northern Nigeria, where armed gangs frequently target schools for ransom. School kidnappings surged after Boko Haram militants abducted 276 girls from Chibok in 2014.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
American Playwright Jeremy O. Harris Arrested in Japan on Alleged Drug Smuggling
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average as JGB Yields, Yen Rise on Rate-Hike Bets
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Licks Wounds after Selloff Sparked by BOJ Hike Bets (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Buoyed by Stable Yen; SoftBank’s Slide Caps Gains (UPDATE 1)
-
Japanese Bond Yields Zoom, Stocks Slide as Rate Hike Looms
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans