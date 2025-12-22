Hot word :

Ukrainian Drone Attack Damages Two Vessels in Russia’s Krasnodar, Regional Authorities Say

A satellite image shows the port of Novorossiysk after what Ukraine says was a strike on December 15, in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, in this image taken on December 16, 2025.

11:47 JST, December 22, 2025

Dec 22 (Reuters) – Two vessels and two piers were damaged as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Krasnodar region, authorities in the southern Russia region said on Monday.

All crew on the ships at the Volna terminal in the region have been safely evacuated, the Krasnodar region’s operational headquarters said on the Telegram messaging app. The damage led to a fire spreading across up to 1,500 square metres (1,794 square yards), the authorities added.

