Ukrainian Drone Attack Damages Two Vessels in Russia’s Krasnodar, Regional Authorities Say
11:47 JST, December 22, 2025
Dec 22 (Reuters) – Two vessels and two piers were damaged as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Krasnodar region, authorities in the southern Russia region said on Monday.
All crew on the ships at the Volna terminal in the region have been safely evacuated, the Krasnodar region’s operational headquarters said on the Telegram messaging app. The damage led to a fire spreading across up to 1,500 square metres (1,794 square yards), the authorities added.
