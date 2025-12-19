Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average JGB Yields Hit 2006 High as BOJ Hikes Rates

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reuters

13:44 JST, December 19, 2025

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose more than 1% on Friday and the 10-year government bond yields hit a 19-year high at 2% after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates to a three-decade high and signaled more policy tightening to come.

The 10-year yield extended an earlier rise, following the central bank’s as-expected rate hike to 0.75%, hitting the 2% mark for the first time since May 2006.

The level acted as a symbolic ceiling during Japan’s decades-long struggle with deflation.

Equity investors took cues from an overnight U.S. session, where a rally in chip stocks lifted all three major Wall Street indexes.

The Nikkei extended its rally slightly after the BOJ’s policy announcement, rising 1.3% to 49,629.26 as of 0400 GMT.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.8% to 3,382.59.

Ten-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell as much as 0.5 yen to 132.84 yen, the lowest since June 2008. Bond prices move inversely to yields.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Reuters Page

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING