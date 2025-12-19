Toyota Aims to Begin Selling 3 US-Made Models in Japan from 2026
12:47 JST, December 19, 2025
TOKYO (Reuters) — Toyota Motor 7203.T said on Friday that it aims to begin selling its U.S.-made Camry sedan, Highlander SUV and Tundra pickup truck in Japan starting next year as it hopes to help improve Japan―U.S. trade relations.
The world’s largest automaker was studying the possibility of reverse imports, it said in October, as Tokyo tries to placate President Donald Trump over its vast trade surplus with the United States.
Toyota had also last month begun production at its $13.9 billion North Carolina battery plant as it ramps up hybrid production and confirmed plans to invest $10 billion over five years in U.S. manufacturing.
