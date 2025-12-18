Sarajevo Takes Steps on Air Quality after Most-Polluted City Ranking

Reuters

A man covers his mouth while walking down the street amid dangerously high levels of air pollution in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 22, 2025.

SARAJEVO, Dec 17 (Reuters) – Sarajevo authorities issued an air quality warning and imposed a ban on some cars and trucks on Wednesday after it was ranked as the world’s most polluted city on the two previous evenings by Swiss air quality monitoring firm IQAir.

The Sarajevo cantonal government took action after the quality of the air in the Bosnian capital reached hazardous levels following several days of fog and smog that have blanketed the city of about 350,000 people.

It banned trucks of over 3.5 tons and cars and trucks that do not meet standards set by the European Union from driving in the city and prohibited construction work in open areas. Public gatherings in the open were also banned.

Experts say the main sources of pollution are about 40,000 households that mainly use firewood and coal for winter heating, and transport.

“Only 500 households have received gas stoves thanks to international aid,” said Anes Podic of environmental organisation Eko Akcija, adding that 180,000 vehicles were registered in Sarajevo.

‘TEMPERATURE INVERSION’

The city, nestled in a valley surrounded by mountains and hills, has long suffered from a phenomenon known as temperature inversion which presses colder air and pollutants from vehicles and fossil fuels closer to the ground. Mixed with fog, it can stick around for days.

Bosnia has among the highest levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution in Europe, to which the burning of solid fuel for home heating and the transport sector contribute about 50% and 20% respectively, according to the World Bank.

Enis Krecinic, an expert at the Hydro-Meteorological Institute of Bosnia´s autonomous Bosniak-Croat federation, said the permitted amount of PM2.5 had been exceeded over 100 days a year.

According to World Health Organization data, Bosnia has the fifth-highest mortality rate from air pollution in the world.

The World Bank estimates that PM 2.5 air pollution causes 3,300 premature deaths every year and the loss of over 8% of GDP in Bosnia.

Aida Forto, a lung specialist, said long-term exposure to air pollution, and especially to fine particulate matters, can contribute to lung cancer and is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, children, the elderly and people with chronic diseases.