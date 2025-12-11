Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

Japan Says It Held Joint Military Drills with U.S. over Sea of Japan

Reuters
Japan’s national flag flutters next to a surveillance camera at the Embassy of Japan in Beijing, China, November 18, 2025.

Reuters

10:48 JST, December 11, 2025

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) – Japan and the United States held joint military exercises over the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, Japan’s defence ministry said on Thursday.

Two B-52 strategic bombers from the U.S. military participated in the joint drills, it said.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Reuters Page

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING