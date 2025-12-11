Japan Says It Held Joint Military Drills with U.S. over Sea of Japan

Reuters
10:48 JST, December 11, 2025
TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) – Japan and the United States held joint military exercises over the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, Japan’s defence ministry said on Thursday.
Two B-52 strategic bombers from the U.S. military participated in the joint drills, it said.
