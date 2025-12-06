‘Elements’ within Cuba Have Contacted US Officials about Maduro, Sources Say

Reuters

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks during a ceremony to swear in new community-based organisations, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration ramps up pressure on Maduro’s government, in Caracas, Venezuela, December 1, 2025.

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) – The U.S. pressure campaign against Venezuela has led “elements within the Cuban regime” to reach out to the U.S. about what the region would look like without President Nicolas Maduro leading Venezuela, two sources familiar with the contacts said on Friday.

The sources, who asked to remain anonymous to describe sensitive information, declined to say who specifically from Cuba had contacted the U.S.

“Elements within the Cuban regime reached out to the U.S.,” a source briefed on the matter said. “There have been discussions between the two about what the world would look like without a Maduro regime.”

A second source confirmed the contacts. Neither source provided further details.

Cuba issued a statement on November 25 accusing the U.S. of seeking a violent overthrow of the Venezuelan government and called the U.S. military buildup in the region an “exaggerated and aggressive” threat.

The dramatic escalation of U.S. firepower in the Latin American region includes the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier strike group plus eight warships, a nuclear submarine and F-35 aircraft.

In the statement, Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said it would be extremely dangerous and irresponsible for the U.S. to overthrow Maduro’s government, as well as a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

President Donald Trump spoke recently to Maduro but declined to say what they talked about.

Reuters reported on Monday, citing four sources familiar with the call, that Maduro told Trump he was willing to leave Venezuela if he and his family received full legal amnesty, including removal of U.S. sanctions and the end of a flagship case before the International Criminal Court.

The call followed months of U.S. pressure on Venezuela, including strikes against alleged drug-smuggling boats, threats of military action and the designation of Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist group.