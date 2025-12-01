Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls as JGB Yields, Yen Rise on Rate-Hike Bets

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Monday after a four-session winning run, as government bond yields rose and the yen firmed on growing bets of a December interest rate hike.

The Nikkei .N225 fell 1.68% to 49,407.31 by the midday break, starting the month on a weak note after the benchmark snapped seven straight months of gains in November. The broader Topix .TOPX lost 1.01% to 3,344.48.

“There were hardly any big market-moving cues, but the market reacted to rising yields and the yen’s gain against the dollar,” said Kazuaki Shimada, chief strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“The market tended not to react to the yen’s moves lately, but today’s session was different.”

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields hit 17-year highs and the yen strengthened, as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda’s comments fueled bets that the central bank could hike interest rates as early as this month.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T slipped 4.37% to drag the Nikkei the most. Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T lost 1.58%.

Optic fiber cable maker Fujikura 5803.T tanked 8.58% to become the top percentage loser on the Nikkei.

Mitsui Kinzoku 5706.T, a maker of materials for data centers, lost 7.15%.

Meanwhile, banks rose on increasing bets of a BOJ rate hike. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T gained 2.75% and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T climbed 2.33% to become the top percentage gainers on the Nikkei. Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T gained 1.55%.

All but two of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes fell, with energy explorers .IMING.T falling 3.55% to become the worst performer. The bank index .IBNKS.T jumped 1.96% to become the best performer.