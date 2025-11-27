Boeing to Build Apache Helicopters for Poland as Part of $4.7 Billion Contract
12:14 JST, November 27, 2025
Nov 26 (Reuters) – Boeing BA.N said on Wednesday it will produce AH-64E Apache attack helicopters for international customers, including 96 for the Polish Armed Forces, under a foreign military sales contract worth nearly $4.7 billion awarded by the U.S. Army.
Deliveries are expected to begin in 2028, Boeing said. Poland’s order represents the largest number of Apache aircraft ordered outside the United States in the program’s history.
The Polish Ministry of National Defence, which currently leases eight aircraft from the U.S. Army, is already training pilots and maintainers on the attack helicopter, Boeing said.
More than 1,300 Apaches are currently operational globally, according to Boeing.
The Pentagon had said on Tuesday Boeing had won two contracts valued at over $7 billion, including the $4.7 billion Apache contract and another $2.4 billion Air Force deal for Lot 12 Production Aircraft, G081, subscriptions and licenses.
Boeing has in recent months delivered new Apache aircraft to international defense forces, including the Australian Army, the Indian Army and the Royal Moroccan Air Force.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Taiwan President Shows Support for Japan in China Dispute with Sushi Lunch
-
Japan Trying to Revive Wartime Militarism with Its Taiwan Comments, China’s Top Paper Says
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average climbs to record high on tech rally, posts best month in 3 decades (Update 1)
-
Explosion at Mosque in Indonesian Capital Injures Dozens, Police Say
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Plunges by Most in Seven Months on Tech Selloff (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan to Tighten Regulations on Mega Solar Power Plants over Nature, Disaster Risk Concerns
-
BOJ Continues to Hold Rates Steady in Light of U.S. Tariffs
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours