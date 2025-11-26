Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

Trump Says China’s Xi ‘More or Less Agreed’ to Accelerate Purchases of US Goods

Reuters file photo
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk as they leave after a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025.

Reuters

13:24 JST, November 26, 2025

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 25 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping to accelerate and increase Beijing’s purchases of U.S. goods during a phone call on Monday, and the Chinese leader had “more or less agreed.”

“I asked him, I’d like you to buy it a little faster. I’d like you to buy more. And he’s more or less agreed to do that,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “I think we will be pleasantly surprised by the actions of President Xi.”

China has resumed purchases of U.S. soybeans and halted its expanded curbs on rare earths exports, but the pace of purchases had been less than initially expected.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Reuters Page

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING