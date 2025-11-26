Trump Says China’s Xi ‘More or Less Agreed’ to Accelerate Purchases of US Goods

Reuters file photo

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk as they leave after a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 25 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping to accelerate and increase Beijing’s purchases of U.S. goods during a phone call on Monday, and the Chinese leader had “more or less agreed.”

“I asked him, I’d like you to buy it a little faster. I’d like you to buy more. And he’s more or less agreed to do that,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “I think we will be pleasantly surprised by the actions of President Xi.”

China has resumed purchases of U.S. soybeans and halted its expanded curbs on rare earths exports, but the pace of purchases had been less than initially expected.