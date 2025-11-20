Hot word :

Trump Says F-35 Jets Sold to Saudi Will Be Similar to Arrangement with Israel

An F-35 jet performs performs at the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 17, 2025.

11:21 JST, November 20, 2025

Nov 18 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. would sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia in a similar arrangement it has with Israel.

“As far as I’m concerned, I think they are both at a level where they should get top of the line (F-35s),” Trump said, referring to Saudi and Israel as great allies.

