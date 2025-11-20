Trump Says F-35 Jets Sold to Saudi Will Be Similar to Arrangement with Israel
11:21 JST, November 20, 2025
Nov 18 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. would sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia in a similar arrangement it has with Israel.
“As far as I’m concerned, I think they are both at a level where they should get top of the line (F-35s),” Trump said, referring to Saudi and Israel as great allies.
