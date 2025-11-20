Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Reclaims Key 50,000 Mark as Tech Stocks Rally on Nvidia Results

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average jumped back above the key 50,000 mark on Thursday, led higher by technology stocks after strong results from Nvidia NVDA.O eased valuation concerns over the artificial-intelligence sector.

The Nikkei 225 Index .N225 jumped 3.7% to 50,328.33 in early trading, set to snap a four-session loss, if the current momentum persists. The broader Topix .TOPX was up 2.2%.

After the bell in New York, AI darling Nvidia forecast quarterly revenue well above analysts’ estimates.

Global markets have looked to the chip designer to determine whether investing billions of dollars in AI infrastructure expansion has resulted in an AI bubble.

There were 212 advancers in the Nikkei index against 12 decliners. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T jumped 8.7%. Major AI industry investor SoftBank Group 9984.T rallied 6.4%.