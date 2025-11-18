Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls 2% on Tech Selloff

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average fell 2% on Tuesday, as investors sold off technology stocks following Wall Street’s sharp decline overnight, while tourism-related sectors were mixed after a sharp selloff in the previous session.

The Nikkei .N225 was down 2% at 49,325.51, as of 0126 GMT, after falling as much as 2.4% earlier in the day to 49,107.31, its lowest since November 5. The broader Topix .TOPX slipped 1.5% to 3,297.41.

“High-flying heavyweight technology stocks were sold off today, a typical trend when investors turned to a risk-off mode,” said Hitoshi Asaoka, chief strategist at Asset Management One.

“Wall Street’s overnight declines were led by economically sensitive stocks, which is different from today’s Japanese market.”

U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing below a key technical indicator for the first time since late April as investors braced for quarterly results from retailers and Nvidia NVDA.O and awaited a long-delayed U.S. jobs report this week. .N

Nvidia NVDA.O, the world’s largest company by market value and which is at the heart of Wall Street’s artificial intelligence trade, is due to report after the bell on Wednesday.

In Japan, technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T fell 5%. Chip-related Tokyo Electron 8035.T and Advantest 6857.T lost 3.99% and 2.15%, respectively.

Ryohin Keikaku 7453.T, operator of Muji brand stores, gained 1.55% following a 9.4% decline in the previous session. Department store Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 3099.T reversed early gains to fall 0.64%.

Retail stocks fell sharply on Monday after China warned its citizens against travel to Japan amid a worsening diplomatic rift over Taiwan.

All but one of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes fell, with the nonferrous sector .INFR.T shedding 5% to become the worst performer.

Fiber optic cable makers, the beneficiaries of AI trade, fell, with Fujikura 5803.T and Sumitomo Electric Industries 5802.T losing 6% each.