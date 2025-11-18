US Will Make It Easier for World Cup Fans to Get Visa Appointments
12:12 JST, November 18, 2025
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) – The United States will expedite visas for foreign visitors with tickets to FIFA World Cup matches taking place next year in 11 U.S. cities, President Donald Trump said on Monday.
Washington will set up a scheduling system for visa-interview appointments that prioritizesforeign fans attending World Cup matches, which will take place from June 11 to July 19. Mexico and Canada will also host matches.
Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that government agencies had worked “to ensure that soccer fans from all around the world are properly vetted and able to come to the U.S. next summer easily.”
The president said his administration had sped up visa issuance for people in most countries, with the wait time now 60 days or fewer. He said the World Cup could generate $30 billion and create 200,000 jobs.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the State Department added 400 consular officers to process visas, doubling the presence in certain countries.
“The U.S. is offering prioritized appointments so fans can complete their visa interviews and show they qualify,” Rubio said.
At the White House, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said 5 million to 10 million people would come to the U.S. for matches.
Over one million tickets have been purchased so far by fans from 212 countries, FIFA said.
In a statement, the football governing body said ticket holders would receive more information about the priority visa appointment system in early 2026.
