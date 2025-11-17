China’s Premier Li Qiang Won’t Meet Takaichi at G20, Says Chinese Foreign Ministry
16:44 JST, November 17, 2025
BEIJING – China’s Premier Li Qiang has no plans to meet with the Japanese prime minister on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, as tensions over Taiwan deepen.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on Taiwan have seriously damaged the political foundation of Sino-Japanese relations, and Japan should retract its “wrongful” remarks, Mao Ning, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, said at a regular news briefing.
You may also like to readJapan Foreign Ministry Official to Visit Beijing for Talks on Takaichi’s Taiwan Remark
Earlier this month, Takaichi told parliament that a Chinese attack on democratically-governed Taiwan, which Beijing claims to be part of its territory, could trigger a military response from Japan.
Related Tags
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Trying to Revive Wartime Militarism with Its Taiwan Comments, China’s Top Paper Says
-
Japan New PM Takaichi Vows Package to Cushion Blow from Rising Living Costs, Tariffs
-
Japan’s Nikkei Tops 50,000 Level for First Time on Stimulus Euphoria
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average climbs to record high on tech rally, posts best month in 3 decades (Update 1)
-
Trump Sanctions Russian Oil Majors, Prompting Oil Price Rise and India Jitters
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half
-
Financial Services Agency Mulls Allowing Banks to Hold Cryptocurrencies; Will Also Discuss Establishing Risk Management Frameworks
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Authorize Foreign-Grown Shine Muscat Grapes? Agriculture Ministry Says Yes; Yamanashi Prefecture Says No