Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

Airlines Expect FAA to End 3% Flight Cuts at Major US Airports, Sources Say

Reuters
Pilots and passengers crowd a gate area as flight delays persist amid FAA measures more than a month into the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 10, 2025.

Reuters

12:19 JST, November 17, 2025

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Airlines anticipate the Federal Aviation Administration will end 3% domestic flight reductions at 40 major U.S. airports early Monday, easing restrictions imposed over air traffic control safety concerns, sources told Reuters.

Late Friday, the FAA cut in half the flight-cut requirement from 6% to 3% but airlines have not been complying with the requirements. Carriers on Sunday canceled just 0.25% of flights at those 40 airports — less than normal cancellations — according to Cirium, an aviation analytics firm. The FAA and Transportation Department did not immediately comment late Sunday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Reuters Page

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING