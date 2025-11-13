K-Pop Group Newjeans to Return to Label ADOR, Yonhap Reports

Reuters

K-pop girl band NewJeans poses for a photograph during 2025 SS Seoul Fashion Week at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea, September 3, 2024.

SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) – All five members of K-pop girl group NewJeans plan to resume working with their record label ADOR, South Korea’s Yonhap News outlet reported on Wednesday, citing group members Hanni, Minji and Danielle.

The group has been on hiatus for months amid a legal battle with ADOR, which has made headlines in South Korea, where record labels traditionally wield power over their stars.

ADOR, a subsidiary of powerhouse label HYBE, released a statement earlier in the day saying that Haerin and Hyein, the other two members of the group, will return to the K-pop music scene, but it was not immediately able to confirm whether the other three are also joining.

“We are checking whether the three members intend to return,” ADOR said in an e-mailed statement.

A South Korean court in March issued an injunction to stop the group from pursuing independent projects, after they began their legal battle with the label over alleged mistreatment.

The court upheld ADOR’s request to maintain its role managing the group and prohibit the five members from engaging in commercial activities without the label’s consent.