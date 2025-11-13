K-Pop Group Newjeans to Return to Label ADOR, Yonhap Reports
10:24 JST, November 13, 2025
SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) – All five members of K-pop girl group NewJeans plan to resume working with their record label ADOR, South Korea’s Yonhap News outlet reported on Wednesday, citing group members Hanni, Minji and Danielle.
The group has been on hiatus for months amid a legal battle with ADOR, which has made headlines in South Korea, where record labels traditionally wield power over their stars.
ADOR, a subsidiary of powerhouse label HYBE, released a statement earlier in the day saying that Haerin and Hyein, the other two members of the group, will return to the K-pop music scene, but it was not immediately able to confirm whether the other three are also joining.
“We are checking whether the three members intend to return,” ADOR said in an e-mailed statement.
A South Korean court in March issued an injunction to stop the group from pursuing independent projects, after they began their legal battle with the label over alleged mistreatment.
The court upheld ADOR’s request to maintain its role managing the group and prohibit the five members from engaging in commercial activities without the label’s consent.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan New PM Takaichi Vows Package to Cushion Blow from Rising Living Costs, Tariffs
-
Japan’s Nikkei Tops 50,000 Level for First Time on Stimulus Euphoria
-
Putin Demanded Ukraine Surrender Key Territory in Call with Trump
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average climbs to record high on tech rally, posts best month in 3 decades (Update 1)
-
Gun Safety Advocates Warn of a Surge in Untraceable 3d-Printed Weapons in the US
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Financial Services Agency Mulls Allowing Banks to Hold Cryptocurrencies; Will Also Discuss Establishing Risk Management Frameworks