Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Held Back by SoftBank, Topix Hits New High on Sony Boost

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reuters

13:32 JST, November 12, 2025

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose slightly on Wednesday, with losses in SoftBank countering gains in some AI-theme stocks, while Sony Group helped the broader Topix notch a fresh high on robust annual profit forecast.

The Nikkei .N225 was up 0.1% at 50,881.59, as of 0143 GMT. The broader Topix .TOPX rose to a record 3,362.43 and was last up 0.95% at 3,353.25.

SoftBank Group 9984.T fell 5.16% after the technology investor disclosed its sale of Nvidia NVDA.O stake for $5.8 billion.

Heavyweight chip-related shares fell, with Advantest 6857.T and Tokyo Electron 8035.T down 1.99% and 1.87%, respectively.

“The optimism surrounding artificial intelligence-related shares is still alive as investors scooped up AI-related shares with strong outlook,” said Hitoshi Asaoka, chief strategist at Asset Management One.

Mitsui Kinzoku 5706.T, a maker of materials for data centers, surged 19% after raising its annual profit forecast by 75%.

Sony 6758.T rose 3% after the game and audio equipment maker raised its operating profit forecast for the year ending March 2026 by 8%.

Bank shares rose, with Mitsubishi Financial Group 8306.T and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T gaining 2.8% and 1.79%, respectively.

All but three of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s (TSE) 33 industry sub-indexes rose, with the pharmaceutical sector .IPHAM.T rising 2.44% to become the top performer.

Of the more than 1,600 stocks trading on the TSE’s prime market, 85% rose, 13% fell and 1% traded flat.

Sumco 3436.T tanked 19.96% to become the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei, after the silicon producer forecast a 16.9 billion yen annual net loss, bigger than analysts’ expectations of a 5.2 billion yen loss.

