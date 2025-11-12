Hot word :

South Korea Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Former Spy Chief in Martial Law Declaration Probe, Yonhap Reports

Reuters file photo
South Korea’s national security adviser Cho Tae-yong, who traveled to Japan for a meeting with his counterparts from U.S, Japan and the Philippines, speaks to the media after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2023.

Reuters

12:15 JST, November 12, 2025

SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) – A South Korea court issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for former spy agency chief Cho Tae-yong who is under a probe into ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law in 2024, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The Seoul Central District Court gave the warrant due to concerns about Cho destroying evidence, Yonhap reported, citing the judge.

A special prosecutor asked the court for the warrant, citing various charges against Cho including violation of a law that prohibits him from participating in political activities, a spokesperson told reporters last week.

Cho, the chief of National Intelligence Service, had been aware of former president Yoon’s plan to impose martial law in advance but he did not report it to the parliament, prosecutors said, according to Yonhap.

At a hearing for the warrant on Tuesday, Cho denied all of the charges against him, Yonhap said.

The court was not available to comment outside business hours.

