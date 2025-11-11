Explosion Injures Eight outside Court in Islamabad, Police Say
18:19 JST, November 11, 2025
ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (Reuters) – An explosion injured at least eight people outside a court building in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.
Some of them are in critical condition, he said.
“We are probing what kind of blast it was. It is not clear yet. We will be able to provide more details after we get a report from our forensic team,” he said.
The blast occurred near the entrance of Islamabad district court, which is typically crowded with a large number of litigants.
Local media showed gory pictures of the site, with bloodied individuals lying near a police van, which Reuters was not able
to verify independently.
