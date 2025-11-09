Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

Russia’s Lavrov: I Am Ready to Meet Rubio

Reuters
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Ermek Kosherbayev in Moscow, Russia, October 22, 2025.

Reuters

17:08 JST, November 9, 2025

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he was ready to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio but that Russia’s interests would have to be taken into account for there to be peace in Ukraine.

The Kremlin on Friday dismissed speculation that Lavrov had fallen out of favour with Vladimir Putin after efforts to organise a summit between the Russian president and Donald Trump were put on ice last month.

Reuters and other media reported that Washington called off the new summit after Lavrov’s ministry sent a message indicating Moscow was not prepared to yield on its demands over Ukraine. Britain’s Financial Times cited a source as suggesting that Lavrov’s conversation with Rubio had put Washington off.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio and I understand the need for regular communication,” Lavrov told state news agency RIA.

“It is important for discussing the Ukrainian issue and promoting the bilateral agenda. That is why we communicate by telephone and are ready to hold face-to-face meetings when necessary,” Lavrov said.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Reuters Page

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING