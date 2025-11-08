Israeli Settler Attacks against Palestinians Reach Record Number in October, U.N. Says
10:52 JST, November 8, 2025
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 7 (Reuters) – Israeli settlers carried out at least 264 attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank during October, marking the biggest monthly total since United Nations officials began tracking such incidents in 2006, the U.N. said on Friday.
In a statement warning against the sharp rise in violence, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the attacks, which resulted in casualties and property damage, amounted to an average of eight incidents per day.
“Since 2006, OCHA has documented over 9,600 such attacks. About 1,500 of them took place just this year, roughly 15 per cent of the total,” the U.N. body said in a statement.
Home to 2.7 million Palestinians, the West Bank has long been at the heart of plans for a future Palestinian state existing alongside Israel, but successive Israeli governments have expanded settlements rapidly, fragmenting the land.
The United Nations, Palestinians and most countries regard settlements as illegal under international law. Israel disputes this. Over half a million Israeli settlers live in the West Bank.
OCHA also said that according to OCHA-confirmed data as of Wednesday, 42 Palestinian children had been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank so far this year.
“That means one in every five Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank in 2025 has been a child,” OCHA said.
Israel’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The West Bank attacks came despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in the war in Gaza in October, which has calmed most fighting and led to the return of hostages.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Trio Win 2025 Nobel Economics Prize for Work on Innovation and ‘Creative Destruction’
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises on Improving Bets of Takaichi Becoming Next PM (Update 1)
-
Japan New PM Takaichi Vows Package to Cushion Blow from Rising Living Costs, Tariffs
-
Japan’s Nikkei Tops 50,000 Level for First Time on Stimulus Euphoria
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average dive as market frets over premiership, US-China tensions (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years