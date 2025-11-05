US Imposes North Korea-Related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities for Money Laundering
12:06 JST, November 5, 2025
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned eight individuals and two entities who it said were involved in a variety of North Korean cyber-related money-laundering schemes.
The Treasury said the move was aimed at cutting off funding for North Korea’s weapons programs.
“By generating revenue for Pyongyang’s weapons development, these actors directly threaten U.S. and global security,” John Hurley, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.
“Treasury will continue to pursue the facilitators and enablers behind these schemes to cut off the (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) DPRK’s illicit revenue streams,” Hurley said.
The Treasury said North Korean bankers Jang Kuk Chol and Ho Jong Son helped manage funds on behalf of a designated entity, a portion of which could be linked to a ransomware actor that has previously targeted U.S. victims.
The Treasury said it designated North Korea-based Korea Mangyongdae Computer Technology Company for using Chinese nationals as banking proxies in a bid to obfuscate the origin of funds. It also sanctioned the company’s president, U Yong Su.
The Treasury’s statement listed five other individuals as China or Russia-based North Korean representatives of DPRK financial institutions.
It also designated the Ryujong Credit Bank for providing financial assistance in “sanctions avoidance activities” between China and North Korea.
“These activities have included the remittance of North Korea’s foreign currency earnings, money laundering, and financial transactions for overseas North Korean workers,” it said.
