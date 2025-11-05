Asian Markets Pull Back as Stretched Valuation Fears Jolt Wall St
10:32 JST, November 5, 2025
SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) – Asian stocks extended an overnight selloff on Wall Street in early trading on Wednesday as investor concerns about stretched valuations sapped confidence.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.8%, led by declines in South Korean shares .KS11 with a loss of 4.1%. U.S. e-mini futures ESc1 moved 0.4% lower after a 1.2% drop for the S&P 500.SPX overnight.
“It’s a sea of red across broad markets,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. “There aren’t many reasons to buy here, and until we move closer to Nvidia’s earnings on 19 November, the market lacks a short-term catalyst.”
Stocks are retreating from record highs on fears equity markets may have become overstretched after the CEOs of Wall Street heavyweights Morgan Stanley MS.N and Goldman Sachs GS.Nquestioned whether sky-high valuations can be sustained.
Last month, banking giant JPMorgan Chase’s JPM.N CEO Jamie Dimon had warned of a heightened risk of a significant correction in the U.S. stock market within the next six months to two years.
The warnings come as a surge in enthusiasm for generative AI has swept across stock markets worldwide this year, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble.
Japan’s Nikkei stock index .N225 slid 2.5%, with SoftBank Group 9984.T shares plunging 10%.
The U.S. dollar dropped 0.2% against the yen to 153.41JPY= after the release of minutes from the Bank of Japan’s September policy meeting,
The dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, briefly touched a five-month high of 100.25.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR edged lower to 4.0697% compared with its U.S. close of 4.091% on Tuesday.
Bitcoin BTC= fell below $100,000 for the first time since June, but rebounded afterwards and was last up 0.2% at $100,499.70. Gold XAU= attempted to recover after three consecutive days of losses, and was trading 0.1% higher at $3,936.48 per ounce. GOL/
The European single currency EUR= was little changed in early trading at $1.1484 after hitting a three-month low following five straight days of declines.
Brent crude LCOc1 was last unchanged at $64.44 per barrel.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Krasznahorkai wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature (Update 1)
-
Trio Win 2025 Nobel Economics Prize for Work on Innovation and ‘Creative Destruction’
-
Kitagawa, Robson and Yaghi Win 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises on Improving Bets of Takaichi Becoming Next PM (Update 1)
-
Japan New PM Takaichi Vows Package to Cushion Blow from Rising Living Costs, Tariffs
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C